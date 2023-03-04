Her No. 1 fan! Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute visited Ariana Madix amid her split from their mutual ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval — and his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“I stan Ariana. This is in real-time. I love you so much,” Doute, 40, said via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 3. The clip featured a teary-eyed Maddix, 37, who put her arms around the former SUR waitress and before giving her a peck on the lips.

“I love you,” Madix replied. “I love you more than anything. You’re my girl,” Doute said back before ending the video.

The Michigan native stopped in to check on the former bartender after Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Friday that she and Sandoval, 39, had called it quits after nine years together. Madix pulled the plug on her romance with the TomTom cofounder after discovering he cheated with Leviss, 28.

“They were having problems for a while,” a source told Us of the Fancy AF Cocktails authors, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2, when she discovered his infidelity.

Doute — who also dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 – confirmed that she was “Team Ariana” via her Instagram Stories earlier on Friday. (The Florida native, for her part, deleted all of her social media accounts following her breakup from the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.)

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” she said at the time. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Madix and the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman started dating during season 2 of Vanderpump Rules following his split from Doute. The He’s Making You Crazy author admitted to having an affair with their then-costar Jax Taylor, but also accused Sandoval of hooking up with the Paradise City actress before they called it quits for good.

“When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both,” Doute wrote in her 2020 book. “I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore. A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her. I needed to let them be happy. … They needed to find their own path to forgive me.”

While fans continued to watch Madix and Sandoval’s romance play out on the Bravo series, Doute was let go after season 8.