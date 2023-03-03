Standing by his sister. Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, is weighing in on her split from Tom Sandoval and his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” the Madix cofounder, 30, commented via Instagram on Friday, March 3, on James Kennedy’s post that shared the news of his sibling’s breakup. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Jeremy commented moments after Us Weekly confirmed that Ariana, 37, and Sandoval, 39, broke up following his infidelity with the former beauty queen, 28.

“All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV 😂,” Jeremy continued. “Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

The model’s brother wasn’t the only one who stood by Ariana, who deleted her social media accounts once the news broke. Her costar Lala Kent spoke out against Sandoval via her Instagram Stories.

“Yeah. I’m the ‘overly douchey’ one. Okay,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, wrote on Friday alongside a headline that reads, “Tom Sandoval on feuding with overly douchey Lala Kent: I don’t think she’s real.”

She continued: “Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort,” Kent wrote. “I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f—k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

The former couple began dating during the second season of the Bravo reality series. The TomTom co-owner, for his part, was in a relationship with Kristen Doute in the inaugural season of the show. Despite having a rocky relationship with the former pair, Doute shared on Friday she was “Team Ariana 25/8,” after learning about the scandal.

Leviss, for her part, didn’t join the cast until the fifth season. She was previously engaged to Kennedy, 31, before they split in 2021. (Sandoval actually helped the DJ with the costs of the elegant proposal, which took place seven months before their breakup.)

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” Kennedy reacted to the news of his ex and pal via Instagram on Friday.

Leviss has found herself in hot water as of late. She also made headlines after she was seen making out with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney in August 2022, which is currently playing out on season 10 of the show. On Friday, Maloney, 36, reacted to Sandoval and Raquel’s scandal with two clown emojis on social media.