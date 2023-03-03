Ghosting? Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has disappeared from social media amid her split from Tom Sandoval — and his infidelity with costar Raquel Leviss.

Madix, 37, deleted both her Instagram and Twitter on Friday, March 3, shortly before Us Weekly confirmed the former bartender, 39, and Sandoval, 37, broke up after the TomTom coowner cheated with Leviss, 26.

The shocking news comes just days after Madix and Sandoval celebrated the release of his new single, “Superstars,” on Wednesday, March 1, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Madix attended the concert alongside VPR alum Kristen Doute and the twosome watched as Tom performed with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

While Madix and Sandoval have been a staple couple in the Bravo universe since season 2 of the franchise, not all of their costars have fully supported their union. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, Lala Kent rallied for her longtime BFF to find another beau.

“I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next,” Kent, 32, told host Andy Cohen at the time, referring to her and Katie [Maloney] both ending their longtime romances ahead of season 10, which premiered in February.

Madix and Sandoval have managed to stay together while other Vanderpump Rules couples have called it quits — including Leviss, 26, and James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and Kent and Randall Emmett — but the duo have raised eyebrows about their hesitancy to tie the knot despite being in a long-term relationship.

In June 2022, the Florida native opened up exclusively to Us about her and the Schwartz & Sandy’s coowner’s decision not to wed after nearly a decade together.

“I just think that if you’re gonna be together, you’re gonna be together forever. You know what I mean? And it doesn’t really matter if you have the wedding or not, but then you look at that and you fast forward, like 30 years, people still get divorced after 30, 40 years,” she told Us at the time. “I think that there’s also a lot of emphasis, I feel like, placed on staying. People, however long they were together is considered that they were more successful as a couple. And I feel like if you’re happy, stay in it, and if you’re not ​— I’m happy! I’m here!”

When it comes to having children, Sandoval revealed to Us last month that he and Madix don’t feel pressure to start a family because they aren’t interested in “keep[ing] up with anybody else’s” expectations. “If we do anything, it’s gonna be like on our time and our terms type thing,” he said, adding that Ariana is an “awesome human being.”

Leviss, meanwhile, previously caused a stir in the cast for making out with Schwartz, 40, amid his divorce from Maloney, 36, in August 2022. She also dated VPR costar Kennedy, 31, from 2016 to 2021.

The DJ weighed in on the model and Sandoval’s cheating scandal on Friday when he shared a screenshot of an article about the breakup via his Instagram account. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote in the comments section.

When a social media user called Leviss and the Missouri native “the most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the U.K. native replied, “CORRECT.”