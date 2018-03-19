Pumping the breaks on marriage. Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are in no rush to walk down the aisle. Sandoval stopped by Us Weekly to talk about his long-term relationship and why you can expect babies before a proposal. Watch the video above!

While the couple of four years are still going strong, the SUR bartender told Us that the two “just don’t really feel like we need” to tie the knot.

“Because people have asked so much, it just makes us not want to get married even that much more,” Tom told Us. “Because we feel like if we got married, it would just be like for everybody else, because we don’t need it.”

Planning a wedding is also a big commitment for the reality star. Tom admits that it would probably take him two years to plan the affair that would have to be just like the wedding in Guns N’ Roses video for “November Rain.” And no, he doesn’t believe Bravo would foot the bill.

“They’d be like, ‘We’ll pay for the face painter over there or something.’ They’ll be like, ‘We’ll bring in the guy who plays guitar in the beginning for a half hour,’” Tom joked with Us. “You gotta get the other rest of the time.”

While a wedding may be out of the question at the moment, kids are not. Tom and Ariana aren’t ready just yet to be a family of three, but are “gonna play it by ear.”

“There’s so many times I’ve said that I would never do this or I never want this. But I’ve changed my mind. I’m not saying that I definitely have to have kids, or whatever. I mean, we could possibly adopt,” Tom told Us. “And plus I don’t wanna be raising a kid in my sh—ty apartment, you know? We need to get a house first.”

Tom now shares that ‘sh—ty’ apartment with Ariana and her brother, Jeremy. However, before that, Tom’s apartment of over a decade has been a revolving door for his costars Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and former girlfriend Kristen Doute. Ariana and Tom got together after he and Kristen broke up in 2014.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

