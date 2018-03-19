The SURvers are heading to Mexico! Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the cast’s getaway to Playa del Carmen, which starts on the Monday, March 19, episode of the Bravo series.

“Coming up is a Mexico trip. Lala [Kent] and I are each other’s wing woman, ride or dies, during that because our boyfriends aren’t there. So that was a lot of fun,” Scheana told Us. “There was a little bit of a health scare with her that I’m not sure if you’ll see, but I did not leave her side when that happened. She’s an amazing person. She’s been there for me throughout the breakup and all of this and, yeah, other than that, I don’t know. The summers usually turn in to kind of a blur for me by this time of year.”

“I don’t even know if they show it, but after that dinner I literally got up and went and cannonballed into the water. People were arguing, I’m like, dude, I’m not. I did not come to Mexico … to hear this bickering back and forth. Me and James [Kennedy] actually just got up and like, ‘Bye,’” Tom explained, referring to the tense dinner argument between Stassi Schroeder, Lala and Jax Taylor teased in the promo.

“But yeah, there’s a surprise coming on that trip,” the SUR bartender added.

While a sneak peek implies Jax is considering making a career move back to Florida with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, Tom told Us that a potential Jax move is not the surprise. “But yeah, we go into more in depth about that,” he explained.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!