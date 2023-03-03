Everything Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Have Said About Their Relationship

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their relationship in March 2023 after the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder cheated with costar Raquel Leviss, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

The reality stars’ split came weeks after the former SUR bartender shot down rumors that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

“I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” Madix exclusively told Us in February 2023 about why she decided to dispel the gossip. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

That same month, both she and Sandoval spoke to Us about choosing to reach their relationship milestones in their own way and on their own timetable.

While several of their Pump Rules castmates are parents, they weren’t worried about having kids. “Both of us definitely are not, like, trying to like, keep up with anybody else,” Sandoval told Us at the time. “If we do anything, it’s gonna be like on our time and our terms type thing.”

Madix — who had been vocal about their decision to not get married — said that same month that she “[didn’t] like the idea of spending hundreds of thousands … of dollars on any of that.”

The Florida native had previously shared her thoughts on why she and Sandoval never wanted to walk down the aisle.

“Honestly, I just think that if you’re gonna be together, you’re gonna be together forever,” she told Us in February 2022. “It doesn’t really matter if you have the wedding or not.”

Madix continued: “I think that there’s also a lot of emphasis … placed on staying. Like people, like however long they were together is considered that they were, like, more successful as a couple. And I feel like … if you’re happy, stay in it, and if you’re not, you know … so, I’m happy! I’m here!”

Sandoval, for his part, agreed. “I’m happy, yeah,” he added.

Later that year, the duo — who began dating in 2014 amid drama with Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute — faced split rumors, which they denied to Us in October 2022.

“We’re great. We’re doing really good,” Sandoval said at BravoCon 2022, adding that he’s seen headlines about their supposed breakups “for years.”

He explained that the split rumors most likely occurred after a truck was spotted outside of their house and fans thought it meant one of them was moving out.

“We shot this thing for Alka-Seltzer and people were like, ‘Oh, yep, they’re done. [There’s] moving trucks out front,’” he shared with Us at the time.

