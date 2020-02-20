Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are in it for the long run. The Vanderpump Rules couple are stronger than ever after Ariana came out as bisexual on the Bravo series.

“I think that the more you’re open and honest about who you are, I feel like it just makes you stronger in the end,” Tom, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the pair are tighter than ever. “It’s something I’ve known.”

Ariana, 34, got candid about her sexuality during the annual Pride episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on February 11. “I feel better now that people know because I’m living more truthfully,” she declared on the episode. “I’m a B. I mean always got As, but I’ll take this B.”

Ariana has also been candid about her struggle with anxiety and depression on the reality series, but according to Tom, the SUR bartender in a good place.

“She’s doing great. We’re doing great. House is coming together, slowly but surely,” Tom told Us. “Obviously it’s something that she struggles with on a regular basis. I go through phases, but mine is more … I will struggle with that in the beginning of the year around January is always a really hard month for me, but she struggles with it on a regular basis. All I could do is try to be supportive, try not to be annoying. Because I’ll try to overcompensate it and it’s annoying.”

He continued: “I want to help, but you can only do so much. I feel like she deals with it the best she can, very well, we’re very much aware of these things and we just try to deal with it and be happy.”

Tom added that the twosome are both in a better headspace when they keep busy, but don’t have any set plans for the future of their relationship.

“I don’t really have any relationship goals. I think maybe take a trip, just spend time with each other, do some fun activities, keep ourselves busy,” he explained. “Whenever we’re busy, whenever we’re working out, healthy, being proactive, it just tends to be a positive influence on our relationship. We just want to kind of keep those things going on. Get the house in order, keep doing this cocktail book tour. I’m stoked. We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis. We have great debates, intelligent debates. We have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a positive thing.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.