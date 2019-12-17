



Dishing all! When Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix joined Us Weekly earlier this month, the couple shared some interesting tidbits about their relationship while playing the Not-So-Newly Dating Game.

First off, the Vanderpump Rules costars were asked to reveal who would most possibly be guilty of forgetting their anniversary. Sandoval, 36, and Madix, 34, picked the Missouri-native as the likely culprit.

“Me, but also, we kind of don’t have one,” Sandoval told Us, which resulted in Madix interjecting to clarify that they “do” have an anniversary that falls on January 1.

“We literally were like, this is the day,” Madix explained. To this, Sandoval bluntly admitted that he “forgot.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails authors were then tasked with sharing who was the first to drop the L-bomb. Turns out, it was Sandoval who said “I love you” to Madix first. The CollegeHumor alum said the sweet moment occurred when they “were going to sleep one night” during a trip they took to San Francisco.

“Ariana and I were secretly kind of dating because we didn’t want to tell [people just yet],” Sandoval explained to Us at the time. “We didn’t want to let everybody know that we were, that me and Kristen [Doute] had broken up because that was, like, a big thing with our show. On January 1, when the rest of the world was reeling from their hangover, Ariana got off work and we took a road trip straight to San Francisco. We created this awesome playlist. It was like, honestly, one of the most magical times in my entire life.”

He continued, “We stayed at Napa Valley Lodge and had a fireplace. We had a hot air balloon ride, and then we decided like, ‘OK, let’s stop by San Francisco on our way back.’ So we went there, we went to the Palace of Fine Arts and it was just an unbelievable trip.”

Sandoval and Madix’s romance began soon after he called it quits with Doute, who he dated from 2013 to 2014. Speaking to Us exclusively in February 2018, Doute revealed that she is on good terms with Madix.

“I really love Ariana. I like really like her. It’s confusing for me,” Doute, 36, told Us at the time. “I feel like I’m going through something right now because we’re like tweeting each other now. She’s unblocked me, that’s a step in the right direction. There’s an occasional group text and hanging out in group situations.”

Check out more about what Sandoval and Madix had to say about their relationship in the video above! Also, if you still can’t get enough of the Bravo stars, check out their newly released book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi