



Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are totally psyched! The Vanderpump Rules stars and real-life couple took to social media on Wednesday, November 6, to share a first-look at their upcoming book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

In a video shared on both of the reality stars’ Instagram accounts, the pair excitedly unwrapped an early copy of the work. “This is our Fancy AF Cocktails book,” Tom, 36, explained. “We’re just getting it for the first time.”

As Ariana, 34, tore into the package she declared: “I’ve never been more terrified in my entire life.”

Her boyfriend agreed, adding: “I’m really terrified.”

However, the couple’s fears were allayed as soon as they began thumbing through the tome. “Oh my god,” Tom said after letting out a big gasp “Dude, it’s amazing!”

The TomTom co-owner then read through the book and flipped to one of the last pages, which features several snapshots, including a photo of what he labeled “our whole crew.”

The picture was enough to make Ariana feel a tad sentimental. “Aww,” she said. “It makes me emotional seeing the picture of everybody.”

Though it wasn’t exactly clear what “crew” Tom was referring to, the book arrived in the midst of a turbulent time for the Vanderpump Rules cast. In August, SUR bartender Jax Taylor unfollowed Tom, Ariana and fellow Pump Rules costar Kristen Doute on Instagram.

The social media slight came as Kristen, 36, was seemingly on the outs with besties (and Pump Rules castmates) Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney, 32. After the T-shirt designer was noticeably absent from the Next Level Basic author’s engagement party to Beau Clark in July, Stassi’s mother confirmed there was an issue between the women.

However, in September, Jax, 40, told Us Weekly that he’s once again following Kristen on social media. He also clarified that his decision to not currently follow Tom and Ariana doesn’t stem from any bad blood between the trio. “I think they’re great people and I love them. I mean, Tom’s my best friend. I just need a break,” he said of the duo. “People don’t understand, yes, we do film a show together, but we also hang out together everyday. We hang out together more when we don’t film than when we do film, if that makes any sense.”

Regardless of any behind-the-scenes reality TV drama, Tom and Ariana are clearly eager to share their co-creation with the rest of the world. Tom mentioned the possibility of a worldwide book tour in the Instagram video, while Ariana wrote in her social media caption, “I may have had a solo happy cry on the floor after this.”