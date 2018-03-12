Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee was surprised to hear Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute call Jeremy Madix “creepy,” but it did not affect her longterm relationship with Ariana Madix‘s brother.

“No, I had no idea that anyone thought he was creepy. He’s so sweet, and so nice and just an amazing person,” the SUR hostess exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 12. “And then when I was hanging out with Kristen and Stassi and they said that, I was like ‘What?’ And I immediately got scared. I’m like, ‘What’s happening here? Do I not know this person?’”

As previously reported, on the March 12 episode of the Bravo hit, Stassi and Katie said Jeremy was “predatory,” while Kristen warned her to go on their date “in a public place.”

“And I love Ariana, so it just really kind of scared me and I did get a little nervous before my date, but at the same time, I talked to Scheana and she’s like, ‘You know who he is; he’s an amazing person. Don’t let their negative perception of him affect you and this date tonight,’” Billie Lee continued. “Lala and Scheana really helped me that day, just putting me back into a positive situation because sometimes I think Stassi and them can be a little bit on the negative side.”

Bille Lee added, “I’ve a few times heard Stassi say things and I’m like, ‘Wow, she kind of is just really negative in some ways.’ Even about my vegan lifestyle, it was like … I don’t go around saying that you eat dead animals, but she was making fun of me because I had vegan ranch or something. We had that little drama about that.”

Despite the hiccup, Billie Lee and Jeremy had a nice time on their first date.

“It was so good, it was amazing,” the reality TV personality revealed. “No! He wasn’t creepy, he was so nice. We kick it all the time, him and I hang out and … I’ve said this from the start, I didn’t wanna get into a serious relationship. And I’m a little older than him and I know he has some things to experience, so I didn’t wanna jump into anything serious with him, but I do enjoy him.”

Billie Lee joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season 6, which is currently airing. She is the first transgender cast member, and opened up to Us about how hard it can be for her to date.

“It’s so hard. I was just telling my girlfriend the other night: I was out hosting a thing at SUR, and then this guy found out that I was trans, he Googled me. And we were hitting it off the whole night, and then as soon as he Googled me, he was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go,’” Billie Lee explained. “Because he found out that I was trans. I went to Ariana at three in the morning crying. She cuddled me and just told me I was beautiful. I love her so much.”



Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

