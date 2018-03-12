A dark cloud hung over West Hollywood on the Monday, March 12, episode of Vanderpump Rules. What began as an exciting first date ended in major turmoil as Jeremy Madix, on the heels of going out with new castmate Billie Lee, was accused of being predatory towards women.

When Billie first announced her date with Ariana Madix’s brother, she was giddy with excitement only to be met with trepidation from Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. After Kristen asked the newly hired Sur hostess if her date would be in a “public place” Stassi added that Jeremy was “creepy.”

She elaborated, saying that Jeremy would not leave her alone at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding, and “it just gave me a sick feeling in my stomach.” When the topic of Jeremy using Billie for sex came up, Billie laughed saying, “I’m down to just get f—ked! I just

got out of a serious relationship.”

The actual date appeared to go off without a hitch. When Billie expressed being nervous to date because she’s trans, Jeremy insisted Billie deserves “to be acknowledged as a woman and everyone else can f—k off.”

Ariana Stands Up for Her Brother

Drama went from a simmer to a boil when Ariana got word of what Stassi was saying about her brother. When out to dinner with Stassi, Kristen, Ariana, and Lala Kent, Katie added to the controversy saying, “I had numerous girlfriends at my wedding saying he was creepy … he was predatory at my wedding.” Katie then accused Ariana of not being “an advocate” for the women that were made uncomfortable by his advances. Ariana became increasingly frustrated and left the restaurant.

Following the explosive meal, Tom Sandoval showed up to Katie’s apartment to confront her, Kristen, and Stassi about the allegations. When Kristen clarified that Jeremy was “flirting and hitting on a lot of people,” Sandoval excused the behavior saying it was because Jeremy “has had to deal with a lot of things.” Stassi then stormed off saying, “I’m so sick of, like, protecting men.” In a huff, Sandoval threatened the women saying, “It’s not true so you better f—king watch yourself.”

Ariana later said in a testimonial that her brother, who was accused of being predatory to woman, was “a victim in this.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!