Raquel Leviss didn’t appear on Vanderpump Rules until season 5, but her love life has made plenty of waves among her fellow SURvers.

When the California native joined the show, she was in a relationship with James Kennedy, whom she met during a New Year’s Eve party celebrating the arrival of 2016. The former pageant queen made her Pump Rules debut later that year, appearing in the season 5 premiere.

The DJ and the Sonoma State University graduate got engaged in May 2021 after more than five years of dating. “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. 💍 💕,” Kennedy wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of himself kissing his then-fiancée. Leviss, for her part, gushed about his proposal in her own post, writing, “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night … and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Less than one year later, however, the duo called it quits. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the twosome wrote in a statement shared via Instagram in December 2021. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

After her split from Kennedy, Leviss briefly dated her Vanderpump Rules costar Peter Madrigal before hooking up with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies. Her makeout session with the TomTom co-owner caused plenty of drama during season 10 of VPR in light of Schwartz’s recent divorce from Katie Maloney.

Before Shay’s nuptials, Lala Kent warned Leviss to stay away from Schwartz in a conversation that aired during a February 2023 episode of VPR. “If we want bodies laying everywhere, it’s gonna be you hooking up with Schwartz,” the Give Them Lala author told her costar. “I get messy, but I wouldn’t even do that s–t.”

Schwartz and Leviss maintained that their relationship remained platonic following their hookup, but her interoffice hookups made headlines again in March 2023 when Us Weekly confirmed that Tom Sandoval split from Ariana Madix after cheating on her with Leviss.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do,” Kennedy wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a screenshot of an article about Leviss and Sandoval’s affair. “This explains everything.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Leviss’ complete dating history: