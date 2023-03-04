She’s a “cool girl.” Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix hit the town with costar Scheana Shay after Us Weekly confirmed her split from Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

On Friday, March 3, Shay, 37, shared an Instagram Story video of Madix, also 37, singing along to Tove Lo‘s “Cool Girl” as they watched the “Habits” singer, 35, perform on stage at what appeared to be her show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. “We rally,” Shay captioned the footage.

“I’m a, I’m a, I’m a cool girl, I’m a, I’m a cool girl / Ice cold, I roll my eyes at you, boy,” Madix belted, rolling her eyes at the camera.

Meanwhile, Sandoval, 39, performed at his own show on Friday night, where he broke his silence about the drama, an eyewitness exclusively told Us. “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer asked at his concert, which was held at City National Grove in Anaheim, California. When fans began to heckle him with chants of “Ariana!” the source noted that Sandoval replied, “We love her.”

Us confirmed earlier on Friday that Madix and Sandoval called it quits amid news that Leviss, 28, had an affair with the TomTom cofounder.

“They were having problems for a while,” a source exclusively told Us at the time of the exes, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors were first linked in early 2014 after Sandoval split from former costar Kristen Doute.

Four years into their relationship, Madix exclusively told Us that she didn’t see an engagement in her and the Missouri native’s future.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” she told Us in December 2018. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner agreed, telling Us, “To me, we’d rather put our money in that investment than, to us, marriage or a wedding and all that, an expensive ring.”

The pair’s romance continued to flourish in the years that followed, despite rumors to the contrary.

“We’re great. We’re doing really good,” Sandoval exclusively told Us at BravoCon in October 2022, noting that he’s seen headlines about their supposed breakup “for years.”

Madix agreed with her then-partner, explaining that if fans followed all the gossip and “blind items” about them it would be easy to think they were on the rocks. “I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times,” she joked.

However, two months after celebrating their nine-year anniversary in January, the DFH founder and the restauranteur split.

News of the breakup broke the same day as Leviss made headlines for having an affair with Sandoval. She previously raised eyebrows for kissing Tom Schwartz in summer 2022 following his divorce from Katie Maloney.

“Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with [ex-fiancé] James [Kennedy],” Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, commented on Kennedy’s March 3 post about the cheating scandal. “Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Jeremy added: “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Kennedy, who dated Leviss for five years before their December 2021 split, reposted a headline about his ex’s affair that same day. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” the 31-year-old DJ captioned the picture.