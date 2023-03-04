Team Ariana! James Kennedy and Lala Kent are employing their followers to taunt Tom Sandoval at his show after he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

“If you’re in Orange County today and you’re planning on seeing Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras tonight don’t forget to bring the tomatoes and the cabbage, OK?” Kennedy, 31, said via his Instagram Story on Friday, March 3. “You want to get a good aim and you want to squeeze the tomato a little bit so it’s just a little juicy before you throw it.”

The DJ dated Leviss, 28, for five years before they called it quits in December 2021. He previously commented on his ex-fiancée’s scandalous actions by reposting a headline about her affair on Friday.

Us Weekly confirmed that same day that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, split after nine years together amid the cheating scandal. “They were having problems for a while,” a source exclusively told Us of the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and the Florida native, explaining that things “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2.

Kent, 32, for her part, called for Sandoval’s audience on Friday to make it clear they are on Madix’s side amid the breakup.

“Anyone going to Tom’s show tonight … I want you all to bust into a chant of ‘Ariana!’” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host said in an Instagram Story video while getting her hair gone. “I’m activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from [Ariana] … blow torch. Gasoline. Grenade launcher. It’s all ready.”

Kent added a disclaimer to her message, writing, “I obviously think you shouldn’t go at all. But if you’re so inclined to expose your eardrums to nails on a chalkboard, this is what you do. #ARIANA.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is loyal to Madix, revealed how unnerved she is over learning that the TomTom co-owner had an affair with Leviss.

“I’m feeling so hungry. I’m feeling like a lion that needs to feast on a little gazelle. I’m eating good tonight,” Kent told her followers. “Stupid little f—k. My mom is telling me to calm down. I will not.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder teased: “I have a lot to say. You f—k with Ariana you’re f—king with a gang of folk. We’re coming for you.”

After news of the affair and subsequent split made headlines on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules cast began taking sides.

“Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up,” Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, who dated him before Madix, said via an Instagram Story video at the time. “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”

Katie Maloney, meanwhile, posted two clown emojis via social media. Her reaction was even more telling after she made it clear in the past that she has issues with Leviss. The former Miss Sonoma County made waves with Maloney, 36, and the cast in summer 2022 after she kissed Tom Schwartz amid their divorce.