Not 'Chill'! Tom Schwartz Reacts to Tom, Ariana Split Amid Raquel Affair

A prediction come true! Tom Schwartz wasted no time reacting to news of Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s messy split, revealing that his Magic 8 ball app already revealed his day would not be a relaxing one.

“I asked my magic 8 ball if it was going to be a chill day 💀,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 40, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, March 3, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, split due to Schwartz cheating on his longtime love with castmate Raquel Leviss. “My reply is no,” the Magic 8 ball’s response read.

Schwartz — who owns both TomToms bar and restaurant and Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge with his costar — also has a controversial history with Leviss, 28. The twosome hooked up at Pump Rules castmate Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies, six months after Schwartz split from wife Katie Maloney.

Leviss exclusively opened up to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1 — two days prior to Sandoval and Madix’s split — that while she “definitely considered” dating Schwartz after their tryst, “it was more of, like, a fun makeout.”

“I feel like I’m not in the place right now to have a serious relationship — coming out of a five-year, serious relationship,” the California native told Us on Wednesday. “I met [ex-fiancé] James [Kennedy] when I was 21 and now I’m 28, so I feel like I only have two more years of my 20s left and I kind of wanna live it up.”

Later that night, Leviss and Shay, 37, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When they were asked which of the Toms is hotter, Leviss replied, “Sandoval.”

Meanwhile, Madix supported her then-boyfriend and the release of his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras’ new single, “Superstars,” that same night, per photos obtained by TMZ.

Their sudden split was the result of issues that have built up over time, a source exclusively told Us on Friday. ”They were having problems for a while,” the insider explained, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2.

While Leviss, Madix and Sandoval have yet to publicly respond to the drama, the former SUR bartender has already deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts in the wake of her split from the restauranteur, whom she dated for nine years.

For his part, Kennedy — who dated Leviss from 2016 to 2021 — slammed his ex via social media shortly after the news broke of her affair with Sandoval.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about the drama. After one social media user called Sandoval and Leviss the “most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” Kennedy promptly agreed. “CORRECT,” he replied.