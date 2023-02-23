Another new feud is brewing between Vanderpump Rules costars. After Lala Kent made it clear she has issues with Tom Sandoval based on the first few episodes of season 10 — he is firing back.

“Lala’s a bully. She’s been a bully for years. We were really, really cool for, you know, the first seasons. I really looked out for her,” the 39-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Tom Schwartz at Schwartz & Sandy’s in West Hollywood. “Once she started just randomly bullying Raquel [Leviss] for, like, no reason, and then going after Scheana [Shay], and then going back after Katie [Maloney], and then coming after Ariana [Madix], then coming after me — there’s no real legitimate reason for her to be that way. When you get to the core of it … I’m not surprised. I feel like she just randomly chooses somebody to just, like, set her sights on and go after her. I don’t know what to say, I mean, maybe she should get a hobby or something.”

Lala, 32, came for Sandoval during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

“Everything annoys me about him,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO told Andy Cohen. “And the fact that he said that I should’ve known better than to get knocked up? I did not get knocked up. … At the reunion, I’m coming for you, dog.”

Sandoval told Us that he “definitely regrets” using the word “knocked up” when it comes to Lala and ex Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, now 23 months.

“But the fact of the matter is that Lala’s been trying to rewrite history,” he told Us. “And our show will never let you get away with that. As soon as you try to do that, they’re gonna, like, show previous things. They asked me [in] an interview chair to narrate it. They asked Ariana to narrate it. They ended up airing mine.”

Lala and the film producer split in 2021 amid cheating allegations. He has since been accused of sexual misconduct and mistreating his employees, which he has denied, and has started to be addressed on season 10 of the Bravo show.

During the same WWHL episode, Lala took a shot at Sandoval’s longtime relationship with Ariana.

“I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next,” she quipped, referring to her and Katie both ending their longtime romances ahead of season 10.

In response, Sandoval told Us: “I really don’t take much of anything Lala takes or says seriously. I don’t really consider her ever, like, much of a threat.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Schwartz & Sandy’s is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, starting at 5 p.m. local time.