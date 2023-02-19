A TomTom fangirl for life! Months after Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s hookup fizzled, the twosome remained friends.

“Just cause 😝✌🏼,” Leviss, 28, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 18, sharing funny-faced photos with Schwartz, 40, outside his Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge restaurant.

In the candid snap, the two Vanderpump Rules stars posed for the camera as the Minnesota native flashed a peace sign.

While the duo appeared to have a good time together at the dining establishment — which Schwartz owns alongside Tom Sandoval — his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, had a telling reaction to the night out.

“You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL 💀💀💀,” the 38-year-old Utah native — who finalized her divorce from Schwartz last year — replied in the Instagram comments, referring to social media users calling Leviss “messy” and “petty” for her OG post.

Maloney continued in a follow-up comment: “Nobody sad. … The amount of times the picture landed in my inbox, I couldn’t leave it alone. Desperado.”

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2022 that Schwartz and the former pageant queen had hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. The fling, however, had caused a rift between Leviss and Maloney, who announced her split from the TomTom cofounder the previous March.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022. “Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel.”

Less than one year later, the two Bravolebrities have remained at odds.

“Nowhere. I stand far away,” Maloney exclusively told Us earlier this month about where the two women stand. “Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them.”

Leviss — who called off her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021 — also gave Us insight into her side of the feud.

“We’re not in the best place,” the California native told Us on February 7 at the premiere party for Vanderpump Rules season 10. “I’m sure if you ask her, you could get her take on it, but I ran into her on Sunday and I figured I would be like the bigger person and at least break the ice and go over there and say hi. And it was like a ‘death glare’ straight through my soul. So I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some space.’ Clearly, I really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all.”

Leviss, who revealed she only made out with Schwartz, further explained that she is “navigating single life” at the moment. “[I] thought that Schwartz might be someone cool to pursue something with. So it sucks [that it didn’t work out], but it is what it is,” she told Us.

While Maloney couldn’t resist poking fun at former Miss Sonoma County and Schwartz’s Saturday reunion, Leviss seemingly isn’t bothered.

“Stop ruining your mental health over people and situations that you have no control over,” an anonymous quote read via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 19. “It’s time to let go.”