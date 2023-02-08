Single and ready to mingle! After a series of public hookups following her breakup from ex-fiancé James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss is enjoying the dating scene.

“I’ve dated around. I’ve had a few, like, flings and casual stuff and I’m not really looking for anything serious [right now],” the Vanderpump Rules star, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at the premiere for season 10. “I kind of like being single and doing my own thing.”

She continued: “I feel like I’m dating myself. I feel like I really only recently started figuring out who I am as a person and what I really, really like and what I don’t like. So I don’t think that I’m ready to settle down anytime soon.”

The model — who called off her engagement to James, 31, in December 2021 — had a brief fling with costar Tom Schwartz following his divorce from ex-wife Katie Maloney last year. However, Raquel teased to Us that they only “made out a few times.” She explained: “It was fun, I enjoyed it. I think he did too.”

While the California native and the TomTom founder, 40, shared a steamy moment in the season 10 preview, Raquel insisted that their chapter is over.

“Schwartz and I only made out, so, I’m literally just like a makeout slut,” Raquel told Us. “I think they used to call Schwartz a makeout slut, but I think I [now have] the title.”

Us broke the news in August 2022 that Raquel and Tom had gotten flirty at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, which soon caused a rift between the former pageant queen and the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster, 36. (Tom and Katie announced their split that March after more than 10 years together.)

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022, noting the Utah native’s divorce strained the cast’s friendship dynamics. “Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel.”

At Tuesday’s bash, held at SUR Restaurant & Lounge in Hollywood, Raquel further offered insight into the two’s friendship status today.

“We’re not in the best place,” she explained to Us. “I’m sure if you ask her, you could get her take on it, but I ran into her on Sunday and I figured I would be like the bigger person and at least break the ice and go over there and say hi. And it was like a ‘death glare’ straight through my soul. So I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some space.’ Clearly, I really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all.”

She added: “I’m just navigating single life and thought that Schwartz might be someone cool to pursue something with. So it sucks, but it is what it is.”

Katie, for her part, told Us on Tuesday that she’s standing “very far away” from Raquel amid the drama. “Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them,” she said.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn