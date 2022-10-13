It’s officially over. Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

The judgment for Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce was entered on Wednesday, October 12.

​Per legal documents obtained by Us, Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, are splitting the profits of the sale of their Valley Village, California home, which they sold in August for more than $2 million. As for the rest of their assets — everything from cars to jewelry — the reality stars divided things up between them based on which item is in which person’s name.

The former couple — who tied the knot in 2016, only to realize their ceremony wasn’t official and legally wed in 2019 — announced their split in March, with the former SUR waitress filing for divorce several days later.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney shared via Instagram on March 15, noting the importance of being “open” with her followers. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner, for his part, got candid about his emotions — and revealed that Maloney was the one to initiate the breakup.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption,” Schwartz wrote in his own Instagram caption. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

As for what went wrong, the Utah native revealed on her “You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney” podcast later that month that she came to the realization that she “had to really start prioritizing” herself and her own “happiness.”

“It just needed to happen. That’s just what everything inside of me was saying. … It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she explained. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

Maloney continued: “The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”

In August, five months after their split, the duo were spotted in a tense argument while filming season 10 of Pump Rules.

Per footage obtained by TMZ, the twosome were involved in a disagreement while sitting in a booth at Schwartz and Sandy’s — a fight reportedly started by Schwartz allegedly flirting with a woman at the bar that night.

However, any drama appeared to have been pushed aside just weeks later when the Ohio native appeared on his ex’s podcast on August 19.

“I won’t say I’m happier than I’ve ever been, but I’m very optimistic and grateful,” the Tom Tom cofounder told Maloney at the time. “It wasn’t easy getting to where I am now.”

He added. “I’m happy that we’re still close. I think relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”

Later that month, Schwartz’s love life once again made headlines when he hooked up with costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Us exclusively revealed at the time. Weeks later, a source exclusively told Us that Leviss, 28, had “no regrets” about their makeout session. (Maloney, for her part, did not attend the wedding despite being at the resort.)

“Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”