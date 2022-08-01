Not on the same page. While filming season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney seemingly found themselves in the middle of some relationship drama.

The former couple were seen arguing while seated alone at a booth in Schwartz and Sandy’s, according to a video obtained by TMZ on Monday, August 1. In the footage, Tom, 39, and Katie, 35, didn’t look thrilled after the businessman reportedly flirted with another woman during the night out. Their fight was filmed by several cameras for the hit Bravo series.

The disagreement comes after Tom recently revealed he was still apprehensive about meeting someone new amid his divorce. “Hell no! [Dating] sounds awful to me,” he exclusively told Us Weekly late last month. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

At the time, the Minnesota native also opened up about dealing with a “major shift” in his personal life. “I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever co-dependent,” he added. “I think that’s happening for some other cast members too. Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”

Katie, for her part, appeared more on board about finding a connection with someone new. “[I would like to] have fun and get out there and flirt and maybe kiss some boys,” she shared with Us. “I can’t get in a relationship right now. First of all, I’m not even divorced yet.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host noted that she was looking for a casual relationship, adding, “Just someone that wants to make out and have fun. Someone that’s not trying to get too serious. A lot of [guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too. I’m kind of in a cougar era. Being 36, I can date the young one and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me.”

Earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules star announced their split after more than a decade.

“Well this sucks,” the TomTom co-owner wrote via Instagram in March. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

In his lengthy statement, Tom said his “heart aches” as he faces the next chapter of his life. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word [because] it’s too painful,” he continued. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

During her interview with Us, Katie praised the pair’s ability to transition their marriage into a friendship. “It’s just kind of removing one aspect of the relationship. You kind of just extract that and then you’re left with your friendship,” she detailed, confirming that it wasn’t awkward to still be in contact with Tom. “We’ve been friends this whole time we’ve been together as well.”

