Speaking out. Tom Schwartz broke his silence after news of Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent split from Ariana Madix made waves.

“[Sandoval’s] OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s–t, and to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz, 40, told TMZ on Saturday, March 11. “But he knows he f–ked up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

Schwartz, who was at the airport while speaking to a videographer, said they story line was too crazy to be written for Vanderpump Rules, and he hadn’t spoken to Leviss, 28, since the affair was made public. However, he voiced his concern for Madix, 37, who was in a relationship with Sandoval, 40, for nine years prior to their split earlier this month.

“Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she’s with her friends,” Schwartz added. “I’m not sure where she is. I hope she’s living a good life, just indulging. I hope she goes on a living spree. I’m just hoping this whole thing blows over, you know?”

Schwartz owns businesses with Sandoval and he hooks up with Leviss in the current season of Vanderpump Rules. Naturally, fans are speculating about if Schwartz knew of their scandalous romance, but he wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumors. “You’ll see it play out on the show,” he teased.

The Minnesota native did, however, deny that he kissed Leviss to help her and Sandoval’s affair. “No, that’s not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game,” he said.

“It’s f–king complicated. That’s the understatement of the year. I think Tom’s OK,” he said of the situation, which has become known as Scandoval. “Really, I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

Schwartz and Sandy’s, one of Sandoval and Schwartz’s restaurants, addressed the backlash they received from Pump Rules fans amid their owner’s involvement in the cheating scandal. “In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” a statement on the business’ Instagram page read on March 4. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

The bar and lounge requested that critics keep in mind that Sandoval isn’t the only one affected by negative comments, reviews and threats. “Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation,” the eatery added in the statement. “Please take into consideration, that posting negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with.”

Us Weekly first confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix split after nine years together. Though an insider told Us the pair “were having problems for a while,” their relationship “only came to a breaking point” once Madix learned of the affair.

The TomTom co-owner issued an apology to the Florida native on Tuesday, March 7 (after initially acknowledging the affair without mentioning her). “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Leviss, for her part, publicly apologized the following day. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

In the lengthy statement, the beauty pageant contestant discussed her plans to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Shortly after her apology, she clarified that she wasn’t ready to “label” her relationship with Sandoval yet.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” Leviss via Instagram Stories the following day. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.”

Leviss concluded: “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”