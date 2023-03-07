Taking action? Raquel Leviss reportedly sent a legal notice to several of her Vanderpump Rules costars regarding an intimate FaceTime session she had with Tom Sandoval.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old California native’s lawyers claimed in the Monday, March 6, letter that the recording of the call — which ultimately led to Sandoval, 39, and Ariana Madix splitting after nine years of dating — was “done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

The outlet reported that Leviss’ attorneys warned that distribution of the “nonconsensual pornography” would violate a law in the California penal code. “This matter should be taken very seriously,” the letter warned, urging anyone in possession of the recording to promptly delete it. The legal notice did not specifically accuse Sandoval of illegally recording the conversation or expose who distributed the video.

Lala Kent seemingly responded to the letter in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer, that if he has stuff to send over, he can send it to my lawyer,” the Utah native said in the clip.

“I’ve never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email. Alright? I don’t know if you know how this works; I know you’re pretty brand new to the game — didn’t last long, look what you did with your f—king 15 minutes [of fame]. You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Leviss’ team regarding the alleged legal notice.

The letter comes after Us confirmed on Friday, March 3, that the TomTom cofounder and Madix, 37, called it quits after she discovered that Sandoval had cheated on her with Leviss. A source exclusively told Us that the pair had been “having problems for a while,” adding that things “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur addressed the scandal via Instagram on Saturday, March 4.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” the Missouri native wrote.

Sandoval then asked fans to remember that he isn’t the only person invested in his restaurant, which was inundated with negative reviews amid the controversy.

“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” the Bravolebrity pleaded. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

Madix, meanwhile, has received an outpouring of support from friends, costars and fans since learning of her ex’s infidelity.

Kristen Doute — who dated Sandoval before the Florida native — pledged her allegiance to Madix via Instagram Stories on Friday.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the Pump Rules alum said. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Scheana Shay, for her part, posted footage of her and longtime bestie Madix at a Tove Lo convert on Friday night.

“We rally,” she captioned the clip.

Katie Maloney and Kent, 32, meanwhile, haven’t minced words, coming for both Sandoval and Leviss in various Instagram posts.

Responding to a fan tweet of her and Madix that read, “I hope they burn it all down!!!” Maloney, 36, wrote, “Just you f—king wait.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcaster, for her part, reposted an Us headline that read, “Raquel Leviss Is Over Drama With Lala Kent; Says ‘I Don’t Have Energy’ for Lala.” Kent fired back, “I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it.”

In light of the affair news, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras musician has been seen arriving at Leviss’ apartment and Us confirmed that Bravo has resumed filming on the previously wrapped 10th season of Vanderpump Rules.