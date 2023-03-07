Scandoval continues? Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval was seemingly spotted heading to costar Raquel Leviss’ home amid news of their affair — and his subsequent split from Ariana Madix.

The TomTom cofounder, 39, was seen arriving at the 28-year-old’s Los Angeles apartment on Saturday, March 4, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Sandoval attempted to stay low-key for the visit, donning an all-black outfit and a matching hat. The late-night meet up was not filmed, according to the outlet.

The pair’s rendezvous comes just hours after Bravo executive Andy Cohen shared that he believes Sandoval and Leviss have not ended their relationship despite it wreaking havoc across the Pump Rules universe since news broke last week.

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” Cohen, 54, said during a Monday episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host added that cameras had been rolling on the cast all weekend and that the season 10 reunion will begin filming in two weeks — and both Sandoval and Leviss are set to attend.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Cohen shared that watching the current season of Vanderpump Rules with knowledge of the affair has been a “really shocking” experience. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it,” he told listeners, referring to the installment that will air on Wednesday, March 8. “Watching it with this overlay … there’s a moment between Ariana [Madix] and Raquel where you can see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix called it quits after nine years together when she discovered he was cheating with Leviss. (The California native, for her part, was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy but the pair called off their engagement in December 2021.)

While an insider told Us at the time that Sandoval and the Florida native were “having problems for awhile,” things reached a “breaking point” after the cheating scandal came to light.

So far, Leviss has stayed quiet about the affair, but Sandoval broke his silence on Saturday, March 4, after his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s — which he partially owns with pal Tom Schwartz — was getting inundated with a slew of negative Yelp reviews.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” the former bartender wrote via Instagram. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

He continued, “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he continued. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

The musician, who didn’t mention Madix by name in his apology, then turned off his comments section, prompting his Pump Rules costars to clap back at his words via their own social media.

“Where’s the mention of hurting Ariana?! No apologies to her?” Katie Maloney wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of the message. Lala Kent, meanwhile, told the restaurant employees to “abort mission.”

“Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying,” she added via her Instagram Story.