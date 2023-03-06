Andy Cohen Believes Sandoval and Raquel Are 'Still' Seeing Each Other

The saga continues. Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s affair has wreaked havoc among the cast of Vanderpump Rules — and Andy Cohen doesn’t think it’s over.

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” the Bravo exec, 54, said during a Monday, March 6, episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

The Most Talkative author added that cameras were rolling all weekend, and the season 10 reunion will begin filming in two weeks. When a fan asked whether Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 39, will be at the taping, Cohen replied that he thinks they will.

“They’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do,” the Missouri native said. “This is a reunion that’s going to be … I’m girding my loins.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host went on to say that watching the current season of Pump Rules with this knowledge has been “really shocking” for him. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it,” he told listeners, referring to the installment that will air on Wednesday, March 8. “Watching it with this overlay … there’s a moment between Ariana [Madix] and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix, 37, split after the TomTom co-owner had an affair with Leviss, who was previously engaged to Pump Rules costar James Kennedy. Sandoval and Madix were first linked in 2014.

“They were having problems for a while,” an insider exclusively told Us of the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” after the affair came to light.

Leviss hasn’t publicly commented on the situation, but Sandoval issued an apology via social media on Saturday, March 4. “Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” the bartender wrote via Instagram. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

The musician went on to ask fans to stop bombarding his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s with negative online reviews. “Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he continued. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

The message pointedly did not mention Madix’s name, which was quickly noticed by Lala Kent and Katie Maloney. “S*ndoval. Shut up. Employees, abort mission,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying.”

Maloney, 36, came to her friend’s defense via her own Instagram account, writing, “Where’s the mention of hurting Ariana?! No apologies to her?”