Speaking out. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval released a statement after his affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent split from Ariana Madix made headlines.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4.

He co-owns Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge, a Los Angeles bar, with fellow Pump Rules star Tom Schwartz. Their business has been inundated with bad reviews, to the point where Yelp temporarily paused write-ups due to the spam-like influx.

Sandoval asked fans to remember that he isn’t the only one invested in the restaurant. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he pleaded. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

He apologized to his partners and noted that he was taking a leave of absence. “I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions,” he said. “I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

As for all the other things he has to address — like cheating on longtime girlfriend Madix with Leviss, 28 — Sandoval isn’t quite ready for that yet.

“I need some time to address everything else,” he concluded. “Sorry for everything.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Sandoval and Madix, 37, ended their nine-year relationship because he cheated with Leviss. The twosome previously denied “open relationship” rumors last month.

Schwartz — who also co-owns TomTom restaurant and bar with Sandoval — also has a controversial history with Leviss. The two hooked up at Pump Rules castmate Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies, six months after Schwartz split from wife Katie Maloney.

Ahead of her affair making headlines, Leviss exclusively told Us on Wednesday, March 1 that while she “definitely considered” dating Schwartz after their hookup, “it was more of, like, a fun makeout.”

“I feel like I’m not in the place right now to have a serious relationship — coming out of a five-year, serious relationship,” the California native told Us. “I met [ex-fiancé] James [Kennedy] when I was 21 and now I’m 28, so I feel like I only have two more years of my 20s left and I kind of wanna live it up.”