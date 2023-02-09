Taking a backseat? After making waves on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, wasn’t featured in the Wednesday, February 8, premiere of season 10.

Brock, 32, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, that the couple “were just figuring out our scheduling” as they navigated the cameras and daughter Summer, 22 months.

“[He was] home with the baby too. So we have my mom [help us babysit], but we try to just keep it us as much as possible. So I’m like, ‘Cool. I just look like the mom going out by herself all the time.’ But it’s, like, we also have a job to do, you know? And we have a kid,” Scheana, 37, added. “So in the beginning, we were still trying to find our footing with, ‘Are we both going out to all these events?’ And he’s like, ‘Just you go, you know, it’s like the first week of filming, do your thing.’”

Despite an absence from the first episode, fans will see Brock this season as the cameras captured their nuptials. He told Us that he “cried” throughout the entire day.

“I composed myself after, like, the first look, I was like,’ We’re good, we’re good.’ And then we walked outside and saw a rainbow and I was like, ‘What the hell?’” he recalled.

Scheana agreed that “it was perfect timing” for the romantic moment.

“Money cannot buy that. … The wedding started 25 minutes late. We would’ve missed the rainbow if it started on time,” she noted.

The new season of the long-running show will also follow the aftermath of both Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy calling it quits. In the premiere, fans learned Katie, 36, said her “only rule” to stay friends with Tom, 40, is that he doesn’t hook up with anyone in their friend group.

As a result, things will get dramatic after she learns that Tom and Raquel, 28, make out during the welcome party of Scheana and Brock’s wedding weekend.

“I think ideally whenever you get divorced or go through a breakup, personally, I think you need time apart to heal. But if you can come back together and be friends, that’s the best,” Scheana told Us of Katie’s hopes that her ex-husband wouldn’t date within the cast. “I’m now in a place where I’m friends with all of my exes, but it took years to get there. And especially with them, it’s so tricky because they’re still working together. With me, I was able to move to Vegas or not have my person on the show. So with them, I think it’s just finding their footing but also respecting that each other is moving on and kind of figuring out that new norm.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.