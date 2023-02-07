A summer of single Katie and Lala! Katie Maloney attempts to play wingwoman for Lala Kent in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, February 8, premiere of Vanderpump Rules — but not before revealing new details of her own love life amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

“The only thing is that, like, Tom’s here,” Katie, 36, tells Lala’s friend Logan in the clip, which was captured at a group outing. “Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

Katie and Tom, 40, announced their split in February 2022, five months before the cameras started rolling again.

“I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two,” Katie says in a confessional. “I’m not out there, like, whoring it up. Can I even say that word — whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host subsequently spots a guy in the crowd that she thinks would be Lala’s type. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder called off her engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021.

“I feel like I’m gonna throw up!” Lala says after admitting the man in question was “pretty fine.”

In an interview, Lala explains: “This is the first time in my life I have been single and sober. The thought of just, like, meeting a guy and being like, ‘We’re gonna do this.’ I don’t have anything to kind of, like, lube me up. I mean, I guess down there I have a lot of s—t to lube me up, but, like, it really freaks me out.”

After Logan and Katie make the introduction, Lala — who stopped drinking in October 2018 — admits she’s just looking for a “one-nighter” when the guy says Lala, 31, is “inside [his] age bracket.”

“Maybe tonight,” he responds.

When she notes that she has “her kid tonight” — Lala shares daughter Ocean, 23 months, with Randall — he says, “We’ll be quiet.”

The former SUR hostess has been candid about her fears of dating again following her messy split, but that hasn’t stopped her from having the “best sex” of her life.

“Compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” she quipped to Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

As for what will play out on the season, Lala noted: “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with]. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. ET.