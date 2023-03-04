Her girls to the rescue! Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute were spotted visiting Ariana Madix amid her split from Tom Sandoval and his affair with castmate Raquel Leviss.

The reality stars all arrived separately at Madix’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, March 3, after Us Weekly confirmed Madix and Sandoval’s breakup. Doute, 40 — who dated the TomTom co-owner, 39, from 2007 to 2013 — was photographed carrying a bottle of wine and a bouquet of flowers after parking her car at the former SUR bartender’s house.

The Pump Rules alum later shared a video of herself hugging and kissing Madix, 37, who appeared emotional in the clip. “I stan Ariana. This is in real-time. I love you so much,” Doute shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday. “I love you more than anything. You’re my girl.”

Shay, 37, showed up at Madix’s home on Friday in lilac-colored sweatpants and a white bucket hat. She also shared footage with the Florida native later that night, posting a clip of Madix dancing and singing while seemingly at Tove Lo’s concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

“We rally,” Shay captioned the video, which featured Madix singing along to the “Habits” singer’s “Cool Girl”: “I’m a, I’m a, I’m a cool girl, I’m a, I’m a cool girl / Ice cold, I roll my eyes at you, boy,” Madix sang to the camera, rolling her eyes along with the song.

Maloney, for her part, also came through for her friend, wearing an all-black ensemble and dark sunglasses. She, too, got candid about where she stands amid the drama via social media. (Maloney announced her split from ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022. That August, the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder hooked up with Leviss, 28, at Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.)

In response to Madix and Sandoval’s split — and his tryst with Leviss — the Ohio native took to her Instagram Stories to share several telling messages, including one with two clown emojis.

“It’s never going to be about tom again,” Maloney wrote in response to a fan account supporting her and Madix. She also penned, “Just you f—king wait” in response to an account who wanted to see her and Madix “burn it all down.”

Sandoval, for his part, was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in Anaheim on Friday night. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that the restauranteur asked the crowd, “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” After the audience began to heckle him with chants of “Ariana!” the eyewitness told Us that Sandoval said, “We love her.”

A source told Us on Friday that the twosome, who began dating in 2014, “were having problems for a while,” though the relationship “only came to a breaking point” on Thursday, March 2.

