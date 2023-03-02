Not ready to make nice. Raquel Leviss has had her ups and downs with Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules — and she doesn’t think they’re going to be besties any time soon.

“Lala has just treated me a certain way over all of these years, and it’s hard for me to let go of that,” Raquel, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1. “Plus, throughout this season, you’ll kind of see some more things of the way that she treated me. I don’t have energy for that anymore.”

The Bravo personality added: “If you’re not gonna treat me the way I deserve to be treated, then you’re not gonna be in my life.”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules only kicked off last month, but the Give Them Lala author, 32, and Raquel have already clashed. During the February 22 episode, the Utah native warned the former pageant queen not to hook up with Katie Maloney‘s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, unless she wanted to leave “bodies” on the floor.

During a dinner with Lala and the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 36, Raquel admitted that she liked Tom, 40, but wasn’t interested in dating him.

“I’m like, ‘Haha, no, no, never,’” the California native said when asked how she responded to Scheana Shay suggesting that she and the TomTom co-owner strike up a romance. “And then I think about it more. I do like Schwartz a lot. I don’t know, like, I wouldn’t ever date him seriously though.”

At that point, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host stepped in to warn off Raquel. “Hold up, hold up, hold up. This is when I will step in and f–king defend my friend at all costs,” Lala said. “If we want bodies laying everywhere, it’s gonna be you hooking up with Schwartz. I get messy, but I wouldn’t even do that s–t.”

Raquel and Tom ultimately did hook up at the August 2022 wedding of Scheana, 37, and Brock Davies. “Scheana’s wedding, it was such a romantic atmosphere,” Raquel told Us of the now-infamous makeout session. “And Schwartz and I have this connection. It’s more of a friendship now, but there definitely is a little bit of chemistry, a little bit of flirtation — and the atmosphere was so romantic that all those things kind of just led to that.”

Since then, however, she and the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder have kept things strictly platonic. Still, the Sonoma State University graduate thinks Tom is a catch, adding that she “definitely considered” pursuing a romantic relationship with him at one point.

“Just because Tom Schwartz is so kind and considerate,” Raquel explained to Us. “And he always puts himself in other people’s shoes. And that’s something I admire a lot about him.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi