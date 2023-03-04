Grab the gasoline! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval for his affair with Raquel Leviss — after she got the official go-ahead from his ex, Ariana Madix.

“Anyone going to Tom Sandoval’s show tonight, here is the drill. I obviously will not be there but I want you all to bust into a chant of, ‘ARIANA! ARIANA!’ Kent, 32, said via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 3. “This is so fun, I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana … blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Friday that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, had called it quits after nine years together amid news he hooked up with Leviss, 28. A source told Us at the time that the twosome were “having problems for awhile” but the Florida native didn’t find out about the TomTom co-owner’s infidelity until Thursday, March 2, following his band’s concert celebrating their latest single, “Strangers.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host, for her part, has had a contentious relationship with Sandoval over the years. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month, she rallied for Madix to find a new beau.

“I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time, referring to her and Katie Maloney both ending their longtime romances with Randall Emmett and Tom Schwartz, respectively, ahead of season 10, which premiered in February.

On Friday, Kent went on to share that she was getting her hair done “because I ain’t trying to drag these mother f—ker’s with roots down to my ankles,” adding, “I’m feeling so hungry, I’m feeling like a lion who needs to feast on a little gazelle. I’m eating good tonight. Stupid little f—ks. My mom’s telling me to calm down. I will not.”

The One Shot actress captioned the clip, saying, “I obviously don’t think you all should go [to his concert]. But if you’re so inclined to expose your eardrums to nails on a chalkboard, this is what you do. #ARIANA.”

Kent wasn’t the only person to slam Sandoval and Leviss about their indiscretions. VPR alum Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval before Madix — and accused the former couple of cheating — shared her thoughts about the affair via social media on Friday.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” Doute, 40, said via Instagram Stories on Friday. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Alongside social media upload, the former reality star added: “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”

Leviss’ ex, James Kennedy — whom she dated for five years before calling off their engagement in December 2021 — also rallied fans to torment Sandoval at his upcoming performance.

“If you’re in Orange County today and you’re planning on seeing Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras tonight don’t forget to bring the tomatoes and the cabbage, OK?” The DJ, 31, said via his Instagram Story on Friday, March 3. “You want to get a good aim and you want to squeeze the tomato a little bit so it’s just a little juicy before you throw it.”