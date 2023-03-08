Spilling the tea. Stassi Schroeder has entered the chat with candid thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair scandal.

“I think it goes without saying that I’m Team Ariana. There shouldn’t even be a choice. It’s not up for debate,” Schroeder, 34, said during her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, which was posted on Wednesday, March 8. “I hate that Tom Sandoval ended up having a hand in her book and now they share Fancy AF Cocktails. I think that’s the most s—tty.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2020, called Sandoval’s infidelity “so f—king shocking” for her.

“You can’t even compare it to the whole Kristen [Doute] and Jax [Taylor] situation because this is four trillion times worse,” she shared, referring to the season 2 revelation that her ex-boyfriend, 43, hooked with Doute, 40. “A 10-year relationship where you own a home together — they are married.”

Schroeder went on to slam the TomTom co-owner, 39, for his decisions, adding, “We all knew that Sandoval was an incredibly selfish, narcissistic and egotistical person who spent ten years trying to convince everyone he was the good guy. You have to be a new level of evil to do this to someone who has been nothing but a wonderful partner to you.”

She added: “That was my first text to my producers, ‘I’m not going to lie, this good guy act that he has gotten away with for 10 years too long.'”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating. “They were having problems for a while,” a source revealed to Us, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native, 37, was made aware that the businessman was unfaithful with Leviss, 28.

Before the news broke, Madix deleted all of her social media platforms. The restaurant owner, however, issued a statement after his bars received hateful reviews in response to the controversy. Sandoval went on to post a second apology after fans questioned why he didn’t mention his ex-girlfriend in the public message.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He added: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss, for her part, also addressed the controversy in a statement. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the beauty pageant contestant told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The California native said she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues, adding, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

