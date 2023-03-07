Their new beginning. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are looking forward to a future together following his split from Ariana Madix.

“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that it isn’t “a regrettable fling or one-night stand” for the couple. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

According to the insider, Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, have plans to officially start dating. “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together,” the source adds. “Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Us confirmed on Friday, March 3, that the businessman and Madix, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his affair with Leviss. Although the Florida native has remained tight-lipped about the drama, new details have emerged about what led to the end of her relationship with Sandoval.

“Ariana found out after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” the source shares with Us. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers will get to see the drama play out in additional season 10 footage. “The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” the insider concludes.

As the Bravo cast reunites to address the shocking connection between Sandoval and Leviss, the TomTom co-owner issued an apology on his social media.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families.”

He continued: “Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

Cast members including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy have all publicly supported Madix in response to the news.

“Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday. “I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f—k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

For more on Sandoval and Leviss’ future plans amid the affair scandal, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.