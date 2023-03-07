Moving on, but not away. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are “still living together” following their recent split.

A rep for Sandoval, 39, confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, March 6, that the former couple still shares their home in San Fernando Valley, California. The news comes days after Us confirmed that the longtime couple called it quits after nine years together after he cheated on Madix, 37, with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

“They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out,” the rep shared. “This isn’t something that’s going to be decided in a weekend.”

Following Sandoval and Madix’s split, Pump Rules stars Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute were all spotted visiting the latter at her house, bringing gifts such as wine and flowers.

Later that day, Doute — who previously dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 before he and Madix announced their relationship in February 2014 — shared a video of herself hugging and kissing her friend via her Instagram Story. “I stan Ariana. This is in real-time. I love you so much. I love you more than anything. You’re my girl,” she wrote.

One day later on March 4, Sandoval was seemingly spotted visiting Leviss’ apartment, the same day he issued a formal apology via his Instagram.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation,” he wrote at the time. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Addressing his and costar Tom Schwartz’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, Sandoval’s statement continued: “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

Several of the musician’s Bravo costars were quick to call him out via social media for not directly addressing Madix. “S*ndoval. Shut up. Employees, abort mission,” Lala Kent captioned a screenshot of the post via her Instagram Stories on March 4. “Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying.”

Maloney, 36, mirrored Kent’s words on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Where’s the mention of hurting Ariana?! No apologies to her?”

Leviss’ ex-fiancé James Kennedy also shared his two cents in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Where’s Ariana Madix mentioned?” he wrote at the time. “Make sure y’all unfollow this clown RIGHT NOW GO.” Leviss and Kennedy, 31, began dating in 2016 and got engaged in May 2021, but later called it off in December of that year.

Leviss, 28, also previously hooked up with Schwartz, 40, during Shay, 37, and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding weekend in August 2022.

Though Sandoval and Leviss have not confirmed the status of their relationship, Bravo executive Andy Cohen suspects the two are still together amid the scandal’s aftermath. “It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” he said on Monday’s episode of Andy Cohen Live on Sirius XM. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

During the episode, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host also revealed that the show’s season 10 reunion will begin filming in two weeks, and that Sandoval and Leviss will likely be in attendance. “This reunion, that’s going to be … I’m girding my loins,” he joked.

Bravo has picked back up production on Pump Rules season 10 amid the drama, too. Kennedy shared a clip of himself filming via his Instagram Story on Monday, which he captioned, “#Scandoval.” Shay also shared a snap of herself filming, writing via her Instagram Story, “You know what time it is … ”