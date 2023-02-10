Same network, different feuds. Bravo shows are known for their fair share of feuds — and over the years the drama has spilled across the network.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent previously made headlines when her split from Randall Emmett kickstarted public drama with Shahs of Sunset‘s GG Gharachedaghi. Shortly after the beauty mogul ended her engagement to Emmett, Gharachedaghi called Kent’s comments about into question.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” the entrepreneur wrote in a December 2021 Instagram comment in response to Kent’s candid quotes about her former fiancé and his alleged infidelity.

One month later, the Utah native said she thought it was “inappropriate” for her former friend to weigh in on her personal life.

“She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Kent said during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”

The back and forth came to an end with Kent and Gharachedaghi crossed paths at BravoCon in October 2022.

“[We] hugged it out. We made up. I saw her at an event, and we spoke. It was great,” the “Genuinely GG” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “I think it was a big miscommunication. I was expressing my feelings toward something [and] she had opposite feelings. [There were] different opinions but it doesn’t mean we have to be enemies.”

Meanwhile, Below Deck and Southern Charm also shared an unexpected crossover when Rachel Hargrove called out her past history with Austen Kroll.

“Cheers to the most narsasitic [SIC] twat on @BravoTV,” the chef tweeted in July 2022 in response to an article about Kroll. In since-deleted tweets, Hargrove claimed she had an alleged issue with the Winter House star when they were in attendance at the NBC Upfronts earlier that year.

The Trop Hop Beers founder, for his part, noted that he was confused by the online drama. “She reached out to me to hang out in Florida [in the past],” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2022. “I was shocked [about her tweets] and I didn’t say anything back because I didn’t want to perpetrate it. But it was interesting.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of more Bravo crossover feuds: