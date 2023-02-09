Making priorities. Rachel Hargrove has no plans to attend the season 10 reunion of Below Deck because she is already all booked up.

“I will be getting my snatch waxed that day, so I won’t make it, unfortunately… hopefully, they won’t clip a lip this time,” the chef, 40, joked via Twitter on Tuesday, February 7, after a fan asked whether she would appear in the upcoming special.

Rachel first joined the Below Deck cast in 2020 and returned for the new two seasons. Before season 10 premiered on Bravo, the TV personality made headlines when she insulted Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll on social media.

“Cheers to the most narsasitic [SIC] twat on @BravoTV,” she tweeted in July 2022 in response to an article about Kroll, 35.

In since-deleted tweets, Rachel showed a screenshot of the Winter House star reaching out to question her behavior. She also noted that her issues with Kroll came from an alleged incident that occurred at the NBC Upfronts earlier that year.

The Trop Hop Beers founder, for his part, broke his silence on the drama three months later.

“She reached out to me to hang out in Florida [in the past],” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I was shocked [about her tweets] and I didn’t say anything back because I didn’t want to perpetrate it. But it was interesting.”

Rachel also announced that she had no plans to continue working with Bravo. “F–k Below Deck,” she tweeted in July 2022, adding that she would no longer be “accociated [sic] ” with “organizations” she doesn’t “believe in.”

The reality star’s costars, however, have praised the time they spent with Rachel. Fraser Olender opened up about how his costar supported him when he took over the chief stew role.

“I absolutely loved working with her. She was a sense of security for me coming back this season with everything that was on my plate. She was there to sort of pat my back and she was a huge part of me making it through this season successfully,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I think that all chefs are in their own rights hot-headed and tricky. I think the best skill I’ve learned is how to deal with a chef and how to say things when you should say them and when [to] wait for the right time on things.”

The England native said he was “totally in awe” of the way Rachel performed her job in season 10, adding, “I think if you can provide this sort of excellence for charter guests — as well as your crew — for six weeks it is pretty mesmerizing. She’s a very talented chef.”