Can’t come back from that! The Below Deck franchise has had its fair share of chaos over the years, but there were some moments that stood out more.

During season 7 of the Bravo show, chief stew Kate Chastain and bosun Ashton Pienaar had a scary confrontation when the latter was drunk after a night out. Ashton ended up punching a window in the van that was taking the crew members home.

“I was scared but also just in shock,” Kate explained to Decider in December 2019. “I was in a place where I could not have escaped if I wanted to. I played possum, just froze and held still. Why is [Ashton] so mad right now? Why is he punching windows? Why is everybody screaming stop the van? What’s he gonna do? What is happening? It all kinda happened really fast.”

Following an extremely tense season, Kate wasn’t sure there was anything she could have done to change those chain of events.

“I was working with illogical assholes. I don’t know what I could’ve done differently. I was outnumbered but also it was a very bizarre situation,” she added at the time.

After major backlash from fans about the men’s treatment of the women on board, Ashton apologized for his behavior during the Below Deck reunion.

“I was completely drunk, I was out of my mind, I’m sorry for that,” Ashton emotionally told Kate in February 2020. “I hate the fact that everything has been spun the way it is. But you know what, I have to take responsibility for that because I’m the one that behaved the way I did.”

For the bosun, that moment forced him to take a look at his behavior.

“I’m making serious changes in my life because I’m not proud of the person I saw on camera that night. And I am extremely sorry. I have amazing relationships with all the women in my life,” he continued during the reunion episode. “The way everything has turned out and the way everything has turned out in the real world now and the labels I’m being labeled with, I’m extremely ashamed of.”

Years later, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew was rocked with a shocking twist when Dani Soares claimed that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was the father of her baby.

“He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Dani explained during the June 2021 reunion episode after finally confirming that she got pregnant after their time together.

Jean-Luc, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion with the rest of his cast members, later spoke with Andy Cohen and even left an emotional message to his ex.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” the deckhand said to the camera.

Jean-Luc tried to offer a fresh start after continuously asking for a DNA test before he would acknowledge Dani’s pregnancy.

“The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault,” he admitted. “Maybe it’s because I am the boy that you think that I am. With that being said, I want to be there for you.”

He concluded his speech, saying, “Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over if this is my child is not being there for her.”

