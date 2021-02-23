‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Reunion Revelations: Everything We Learned

The My Seanna staff was ever-changing during season 8 of Below Deck, but (almost) all of the crew members were able to reunite with Andy Cohen for the reunion on Monday, February 22.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host held a virtual get-together for Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, Francesca Rubi, Rachel Hargrove, Elizabeth Frankini, Ashling Lorger, Izzy Wouters, James Hough and Shane Coopersmith. Rob Phillips, who appeared in the second half of the season, previously hinted that he wouldn’t be in attendance.

“We’re trying to call into the Below Deck reunion show from the [satellite] phone because the network’s down, the power’s about to go out, the cyclone is just rolling through. But I don’t think this is gonna work. I don’t think anything’s gonna work today,” Rob told his Instagram followers on January 29. “So, from my own little reunion show, love you guys, miss you. Hope everyone’s doing great.”

While fans didn’t get to catch up with the deckhand during the reunion, he answered some fan questions during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything earlier this month. When asked if he’s still in touch with his costars, Rob replied, “almost all of them,” noting the cast ended up on a “weird ride of having the internet play a game of – jumping to conclusions – about them.”

During season 8 of Below Deck, fans watched Shane and Elizabeth both get fired. Their early exits were discussed during Monday’s reunion.

“I gave it my all, I really did. I gave it 100 percent of my effort every time I was on the boat,” Shane said on the reunion after his work ethic was questioned. “I came in very underprepared. I didn’t realize the yachting career entailed as much hard work as it did. I learned that once I stepped foot on the boat.”

Elizabeth, meanwhile, was fired by Captain Lee amid her tension with Chief Stewardess Francesca.

“Francesca’s words were not necessarily mean. I just feel that there were tones and there was condescendence,” Elizabeth said on the reunion.

Francesca shot back, “I did on a couple of occasions say, ‘great job’ or ‘well done’ or whatever, but you just, unfortunately, had more mishaps than ‘well dones.’ If you’re not performing you’re best, then [you] can’t cut it.”

Scroll through for more revelations from the reunion: