Elizabeth Frankini Speaks Out After ‘Below Deck’ Firing: ‘I Know the Truth’

Defending herself. Elizabeth Frankini was cut from the crew during the Monday, February 8, episode of Below Deck.

“I think every charter I’ve really had to work and I’m continually putting energy and checking up on you and we’ve had numerous chats about this, but sleeping in the guest cabin was sort of, like, the final straw for me,” Francesca Rubi told Elizabeth, 30, during the episode. “We’ve come to sort of a decision, we’re gonna have to let you go.”

While the decision didn’t come as much of a surprise to viewers, who have watched Elizabeth butt heads with the chief stew throughout the season, the reality star says there is much more that wasn’t shown.

“It was hard doing an intense job being filmed and has been difficult to watch my mistakes play out in front of millions, especially when there’s so much more going on that doesn’t make the final cut,” Elizabeth tweeted following the episode. “It’s been a learning experience.”

When another fan tweeted, “I can’t believe @bettabird STILL thinks she was doing a good job after watching the show,” the New York native responded again, writing, “Oh no doubt I wouldn’t think I did a good job if I saw what you all saw! However, I lived it so I know the truth.”

Following the episode, Elizabeth and Ashling Lorger appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and things quickly got messy.

“I think you’re just not cut for yachting,” Ashling, 25, said. “It’s just not your thing … everyone has their strengths and their weaknesses.”

Elizabeth was quick to fire back. “I do have a lot more going in my life,” she told her former costar. “I still made a successful four and a half career out of it and I’m very proud of myself for that and I hope to work with a crew in the future that actually appreciates and supports me.”

Elizabeth’s firing may not be the only one this season, as Captain Lee Rosbach teased in October 2020.

“Boatmances are those things that you hope don’t happen and you are powerless to prevent them,” he said during a Watch What Happens Live appearance at the beginning of season 8. “You know they’re gonna happen so you just hope they work out for the best. And when they go south, God they go south so quickly. Sometimes you gotta get rid of two people.”

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.