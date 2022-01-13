Different perspectives. After Lala Kent expressed her disappointment with GG Gharachedaghi for seemingly being unsupportive amid her split from Randall Emmett, the Shahs of Sunset star wasn’t afraid to call out her former friend.

“Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple [sic] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect,” Gharachedaghi tweeted in responded to Kent in January 2022. “If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down👅 on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”

The entrepreneur, who was referring to Kent’s hookup with Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix, also slammed the Utah native for mentioning her child. Gharachedaghi welcomed her son, Elijah, in April 2020 after using a sperm donor.

“U said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you’re going thru bcuz [sic] we’re both single?” Gharachedaghi added. “Do not confuse my original point sweetie.”

In December 2021, the Loyola Marymount alum made headlines for voicing her displeasure with Kent’s decision to publicly discuss her split from Emmett. The Give Them Lala author got engaged to the film producer in 2018 after they went public with their relationship earlier that year. After postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, the twosome welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021.

The Hard Kill actress sparked split speculation in October 2021 when she erased all traces of Emmett from her Instagram feed as rumors surfaced about him cheating. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had called it quits.

Shortly after ending her engagement, Kent explained why she chose to address the changes in her life with her followers.

“There are so many times where people are sending me messages about what I’m choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” Kent told Page Six in December 2021. “That is my job as her mother, to create that for her, so when she goes out and it’s time for her to find a partner, or it’s time for her to raise a son, that she knows what values a man should possess.”

In response to Kent’s claims that Emmett was unfaithful, Gharachedaghi commented on the outlet’s Instagram post, writing, “If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?”

The Irishman producer, for his part, has not commented on the breakup since he announced that he would no longer be part of their joint podcast.

“I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business,” the Florida native, who also shares daughters London and Rylee with ex Ambyr Childers said in a November 2021 episode. “I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now.”

Meanwhile, Kent has brought up the possible red flags that she ignored while she and Emmett were together.

“The constant phone use. It was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him and he would get very funny if I would get near the phone,” she revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “That should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone, he was just never around. But I thought, ‘Who would creep around with him?’ I really thought that.”

Scroll down for a full breakdown of the drama between Kent and Gharachedaghi: