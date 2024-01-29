Kristen Doute is addressing her falling out with former Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent.

During the Sunday, January 28, episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute, 40, said she didn’t have plans to publicly address the drama until she heard Kent’s comments about how they were no longer friends.

“I have been sitting on this — not thinking I was going to talk about it on the podcast — because Lala is my friend. [Or] I guess was my friend because according to her, in this moment, she doesn’t know who I am. She’s not even sure she’s ever heard of my podcast or does the podcast even exist. It does,” Doute noted, referring to comments Kent made about her former costar via Amazon Live earlier this month. “I chose to text Lala when I heard that she was upset with me because I was very caught off guard. I did not know that she was upset about anything. A couple of people filled me in on that so I sent Lala a text about this.”

Doute said she heard from mutual friends that her appearance at a live taping of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast in November 2023 with Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi started the beef. Gharachedaghi and Kent have been at odds since the Shahs of Sunset alum defended Kent’s ex Randall Emmett, saying Kent shouldn’t speak out against Emmett because they share a daughter, Ocean, now 2. (Emmett has been accused of cheating on Kent and denied it.)

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

During the podcast taping, Gharachedaghi doubled down.

“I wish her well. I saw a lot and I think the whole world saw a lot with the whole Randall situation. She had her truth but her truth was put on a weird display. I had an opinion on that. I said, ‘Your child is only going to suffer from this.’ And then I became the enemy all of a sudden,” Gharachedaghi said while sitting next to Doute in November 2023. “She has an ego complex and she has to get off her f—king high horse.”

Gharachedaghi ruled out a possible friendship with Kent in the future, adding, “We don’t have anything in common because I would never put my child in that situation to create her father as being an enemy. I would never do that.”

In the clip, which was shared on Bravo fan accounts, Doute was fidgeting in her seat before asking why she was seated between Gharachedaghi and fellow Shahs alum Reza Farahan.

“I didn’t know that GG was friends with Randall. I didn’t know that this was the way this was going to go. So it went pretty s—tty. It went pretty dark. And GG ended up saying some s—t about Lala’s parenting which I do think is extremely f—ked up,” Doute said on Sunday.

Related: Lala Kent and GG Gharachedaghi's Messy Feud About Randall Emmett: Timeline Different perspectives. After Lala Kent expressed her disappointment with GG Gharachedaghi for seemingly being unsupportive amid her split from Randall Emmett, the Shahs of Sunset star wasn’t afraid to call out her former friend. “Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple [sic] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that […]

Doute claimed Kent was “upset” that she didn’t defend her.

“I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what this chick has to say?” Doute continued. “Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom. She’s always put Ocean first. She’s been through hell and high water with everything Randall has put her through [with their custody battle] which I’m sure you guys are all aware of if you listen to ‘Give Them Lala.’ So I was a little stung and a little hurt.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star also pointed out that she was “very exhausted” while on stage because she was pregnant at the time. (Doute suffered a miscarriage in November 2023 after learning she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Luke Broderick.)

“Lala, I’m talking to you and all of the guys listening. As my friend, if Lala was upset about this. If it was something that hurt her feelings. If it pissed her off. She should have just called me. Just call me. Shoot me a text and say, ‘This really f—king hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this.’ And we could have had a conversation,” Doute explained. “But instead she started telling our friends who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this. So of course, I’m like a little, honestly I was a little bitchy about it.”

Kent offered an update on her friendship with Doute earlier this month, telling Us Weekly, “I’m just going to let her stay over there and I’m going to stay right here.”

Related: Most Memorable Bravo Crossover Feuds Same network, different feuds. Bravo shows are known for their fair share of feuds — and over the years the drama has spilled across the network. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent previously made headlines when her split from Randall Emmett kickstarted public drama with Shahs of Sunset‘s GG Gharachedaghi. Shortly after the beauty mogul ended […]

Doute’s boyfriend, meanwhile, hasn’t been thrilled by Kent’s approach.

“Here’s my take on it. And this isn’t going to be nice because I live in the real world. Not in this crazy reality version of the real world where you can call someone your friend and then not address something like this,” Broderick, 32, who stars in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley, said on Sunday. “And take it up to everyone else then act like you’re going to make up and be fine with it. Just grow the f—k up.”

He continued: “If you guys are real friends — if you were ever really friends — and something upset you because someone didn’t act the way that you would’ve or you thought they should’ve. If you don’t talk to them, you have no respect for that person. You’re going to talk to other people to try to blow this up and be a bigger deal. Lala, reach out to Kristen if you guys are real friends.”

Doute clarified that she made attempts to speak with Kent but didn’t hear back.

“Lala, you know I love you. I think you handled this like s—t. I’m not happy about the way you’re f—king talking about me or my podcast because it’s just so petty. However, you weren’t there to fight in the room for yourself, I should have said something,” she concluded. “I understand why your feelings were hurt. Next time just come to me and say, ‘My feelings were hurt.’ Don’t blast it on the internet that you don’t know who I am. Calm down.”