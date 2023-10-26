Kristen Doute’s romance with Luke Broderick started as a summertime hookup, but quickly became something more.

The Vanderpump Rules alum wasn’t necessarily looking for love when she met Broderick in June 2022. However, the duo hit it off while serving as a bridesmaid and groomsman in their mutual friend’s nuptials.

“Right after we met at the wedding, or, like, hung out at the wedding, we had sex,” Doute revealed during a December 2022 episode of the couple’s “Love, Sex and What Else Matters” podcast.

Despite hooking up so quickly, the former reality star was hesitant to jump into a relationship with the Indiana native. (Doute confirmed in June 2022 that she split from Alex Menache after two years together.)

“I battled with being, like, your person. I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother,” the Michigan native explained on the podcast. “Most of all, I just want to be a mother and a partner. And I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having s—t fall apart.”

The pair ultimately pushed through their respective reservations and grew closer throughout the summer months. It wasn’t until December 2022 that Doute confirmed she was in a relationship with Broderick.

Doute previously dated Tom Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 and Brian Carter for several years before their 2019 split.

Scroll down to relive Doute and Broderick’s relationship from the beginning: