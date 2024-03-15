Kristen Doute is doing her best, everyone.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, also known as Crazy Kristen, is set to appear on Vanderpump spinoff The Valley, and you can expect some chaos to follow. Speaking at The Valley premiere party at Jax’s Studio City, she teased what to expect.

“I will say I’m not perfect and I’m human and there are a few crazy Kristen moments,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 14. “She came with me and I tried to send her home and she just wanted to hang.”

Kristen, 41, and costar Stassi Schroeder were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after cast member Faith Stowers, a Black woman, revealed that the two had reported her for a crime that she did not commit. Kristen briefly returned to the show in 2023.

Since then, she has begun dating Luke Broderick after meeting him at the wedding of a mutual friend. Kristen credits Luke, who is also her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast cohost, with helping her filter her thoughts as she works to be less reactive.

“I don’t need to say everything in the moment,” she told Us on Thursday. “Luke teaches me to hold those thoughts and debate if I should say them out loud. And maybe don’t get into everyone’s relationships and marriages because I don’t know them.”

She expanded on her relationship with Luke, who will also be featured on The Valley.

“I’ve loved connecting with someone from the Midwest who has the best head on his shoulders and is not afraid to communicate how he’s feeling, but also very gentle and celebrates my weird quirkiness,” she said.

Kristen also had a lot to say about Stassi, who will not be a part of The Valley after she and husband Beau Clark had a falling-out with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“Stassi is amazing TV. She’s so good at it obviously, but it’s just not where she is in her life right now,” Kristen said. “I think she’s made that pretty clear in the press as well. She likes her bubble right now. She’s working and doing so well for herself and her family.”

As she addressed keeping “Crazy Kristen” at bay, she closed with a quick little jab at her The Valley costar.

“Jax could take a page out of my book,” she quipped.

The ​​Valley premieres March 19 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo