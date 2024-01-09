Former Vanderpump Rules costars Lala Kent and Kristen Doute appear to be on the outs — and Bravo fans have tons of questions.

Kent, 33, raised eyebrows during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, January 8, when she was asked a question about whether she listens to Doute’s podcast.

“I don’t know who that is so no,” Kent said. Later in the stream, Kent was asked about potentially being a guest on Doute’s “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, to which she replied, “No. Does she still have a podcast? I don’t know.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers were subsequently quick to question the status of Kent’s friendship with Doute, 40. Confusing matters, Doute shared a video wearing Kent’s “bRand New” merchandise on the same day of Kent’s live.

Kent’s digs come after Doute reacted to the season 11 trailer for the hit Bravo series, which included Kent appearing to throw shade at Ariana Madix’s post-Scandoval success, saying, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!”

While Kent later claimed the moment was taken out of context, Doute believes that she meant the dig. “Lala says something along the lines of, ‘You get broken up with and become God.’ I know that Lala recently put something out — I saw it briefly — on social media saying that was taken out of context,” Doute said on her podcast. “My opinion on that — again I don’t know until we watch — is that I do think she is talking about Ariana and I do think she meant it in that moment.”

According to Doute, Vanderpump Rules costars had a wide range of emotions about how Madix, 38, has thrived following her high profile split from Sandoval, 41.

“I think a lot of people felt that way. She and Stassi [Schroeder] said it publicly that when they were cheated on they were treated badly and didn’t get all the opportunities that Ariana was given,” Doute continued. “Me either but times are different and things happen in life. Go ahead and be jealous, pissy or whatever if that’s what Lala is doing. I don’t know that she is. But it doesn’t bother me.”

While addressing the backlash she received, Kent said on Amazon Live last month that viewers should wait for the episodes to air, adding, “The second no one has an opinion on the television we’re making, we no longer have a show. So, whether you love me, you can’t stand me, you think I’m incredible or you think I’m jealous, it’s all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana’s name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe Vanderpump Rules.”

Madix has also publicly stood by her friendship with Kent despite the trailer. “But she’s been honestly very kind and supportive even since filming and I love her a lot a lot,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant wrote in a December 2023 TikTok comment.

Vanderpump Rules viewers will get to see the drama unfold when the show returns on Tuesday, January 30.

In addition to the OG series, Bravo has also greenlit a spinoff series, which features Vanderpump Rules alums Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. (Kent and Scheana Shay were spotted last year filming scenes for the upcoming show.)