Grab your pump-tinis and popcorn because the Vanderpump Rules season 11 full trailer is here — and there is a cornucopia of drama for the divided cast to feast on.

“I’ve cheated. I was a make out slut,” Tom Schwartz tells Lala Kent in the extended preview released on Monday, December 11, confessing, “I made out with Scheana [Shay] in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

Lala, 33, isn’t the only cast mate taken aback by Schwartz’s revelation, his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, gets upset after learning the news. “My feelings never mattered to you,” Katie, 36, claims, while Schwartz, 41, insists, “It was one kiss.” (Schwartz and Katie are also seen kissing the same unknown woman in the teaser following their 2022 divorce.)

Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, confronts her as well about the drama, telling her, “You make out as if this is fine. It hasn’t been fine.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Tom Sandoval slams Scheana, 38, as she tries to call him out on his cheating ways. “You’ve been the other woman in a f–king relationship,” Sandoval, 40, tells Scheana, to which she screams, “Tom, you are not going to say that. F–k you.”

Sandoval does face a lot of heat during the season 11 trailer for his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss — which came to light in March — but some of his costars are more surprised by Ariana Madix’s actions after the cheating scandal. (Sandoval and Ariana, 38, were together for nine years before he cheated on her and they split in early 2023.)

“I’ve never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God,” Lala says of Ariana in the extended preview.

Ariana, for her part, goes off on Sandoval on several occasions in the trailer, telling him, “My lawyer will be dealing with you. The house and my f–king children.” Sandoval replies, “Your children?” He appears confused since they don’t share any kids. Ariana might be referring to her dogs or previously freezing her eggs.

The explosive trailer comes one month after fans were given a glimpse at season 11 with a short teaser at BravoCon.

In the November clip, viewers learned that the cast was divided after Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel and news broke in March that the couple subsequently split. “If you’re going to be friends with him, she’s going to f—king cut you off,” Katie told Scheana of trying to remain pals with both Sandoval and Ariana in the first trailer. “Think about your next move very carefully.”

While the tension among the friend group wasn’t a total surprise, Ariana’s claim that her ex-boyfriend tried to harm her dog amid all the drama was earthshaking. “Ruin my life, my home and then attempt to kill my f—king dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” Ariana said while directly confronting Sandoval in last month’s clip.

Season 11 of the Bravo series picked up filming just months after Sandoval and Raquel made headlines in March for their months-long affair. The fallout was initially shown during the backend of season 10, mainly during the season reunion, which aired in May.

After being confronted by her castmates on camera, Raquel checked herself into a mental health treatment facility and later announced she would not return to Pump Rules. In the months that followed, Raquel cut off communication with her costars and former flame Sandoval.

Sandoval claimed during a Thursday, December 7, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast that he “fought so hard” for Raquel after they started hooking up. “I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility,” he alleged.

The Tom Tom cofounder further claimed that Raquel was “not just some hot girl” who he wanted to sleep with. Sandoval insisted that he was “fully in love” with Raquel before she “just shooed me away.”

Ariana, meanwhile, has moved on romantically with Daniel Wai and found support from her costars and the public after being cheated on. “This situation made me realize that I can do hard things,” Us Weekly’s 2023 Reality Star of the Year exclusively shared in her October cover story. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”

Ahead of Pump Rules’ return, Bravo is taking viewers back to the beginning with its A Decade of Rumors and Lies special, which premieres on Tuesday, December 12. The following day, Peacock will air an exclusive sneak peek at season 11.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.