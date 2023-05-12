The best days of their lives? Vanderpump Rules has officially been renewed for season 11 — and viewers are in for a messy return in the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal.

When the Bravo series kicked off season 10 in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz‘s hookup with Raquel amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. However, things quickly took a turn on and off screen as Raquel’s connection with Sandoval was questioned.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. As a result, cameras captured more footage for a new season finale that included details about the drama.

Meanwhile, cast members sounded off on how the show adjusted the content they already had about Sandoval and Raquel. “I told you guys that we did not have any editing placed in the episode until Scandoval happened. I did speak too soon. Now remember, what I see beforehand is not always what makes it onto the television screen,” Lala Kent said during a May 2023 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

The beauty mogul went on to weigh in on how Raquel’s story line has changed since viewers learned more details about her dating life.

“She would have won the season. She would have been the No. 1 chick as she is sobbing about making up for lost time,” Lala noted, referring to the model’s emotional confessionals about her split from James Kennedy. “Do we think she was crying so heavily because she was feeling guilty? The line was crossed well before they had sex. The emotional affair had already started.”

The podcast host added: “As much as I slam her every chance I get, beyond that I do see a broken person. I do not think she is heartless and soulless.”

Raquel, for her part, entered a mental health facility in the aftermath of her cheating scandal. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from the California native’s rep read in April, which clarified that Raquel was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The former beauty pageant contestant, however, didn’t receive support from any of her costars (with the exception of Sandoval and Schwartz). Katie, for her part, slammed Raquel for mistreating her friends during season 10.

“Being so morally bankrupt to the point you cause this kind of chaos you better be equipped to deal with the backlash,” the Utah native wrote in the comments section of a Bravo Instagram page. “And if your [SIC] not.. then get help you need but you can’t ask for sympathies in the process. That’s all. Mental health May isn’t reserved for those who seek and destroy.”

Amid the drama, Sandoval offered an update on how Raquel was doing after confirming they were not currently in a relationship. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” the TomTom co-owner told TMZ in April, adding that Raquel was “doing great” after choosing to seek treatment. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Scroll down for everything to know about season 11 of Vanderpump Rules: