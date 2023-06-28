Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute could all be returning to Bravo as series regulars sooner rather than later.

A Vanderpump Rules spinoff is in the works at Bravo, Deadline reported on Wednesday, June 28, and the trio are all expected to be involved. According to the outlet, the new reality series will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. Although more details have yet to be revealed, the show is slated to debut with an eight-episode season.

Taylor, 43, was an original cast member on the OG Bravo series when it debuted in 2013. Cartwright, 34, for her part — who wed Taylor in 2019 — made appearances on the reality show in 2015 before becoming a full-time star one year later.

After weathering many ups and downs on screen — including a brief split due to Taylor’s infidelity — the couple announced their departure in December 2020.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote in a statement shared via Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

At the time, Cartwright seemingly hinted that the decision to leave may not have been solely up to the couple, who share son Cruz, 2. “Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?” she replied to fans who were curious about the vague goodbye messages.

Doute, 40, meanwhile, was fired from the show in June 2020 along with Stassi Schroeder for calling the police on Faith Stowers multiple times and filing a police report against her for a crime she did not commit. The Michigan native took to social media at the time to apologize for her behavior.

“Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” she wrote via Instagram. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Doute returned for the season 10 finale of Pump Rules, which aired in May, amid the fallout from her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss. During her cameo, Doute helped former enemy Ariana Madix — who split from Sandoval, 40, after nine years of dating in March due to the cheating scandal — manifest positive thoughts for her future.

Taylor and Cartwright, for their part, also got in on the Scandoval drama by providing commentary for three episodes of Peacock’s Watch With feature during season 10 of Pump Rules. Earlier this month, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “definitely getting the itch” to return to reality TV after the recapping experience. “It was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” she shared.

Although the twosome are gearing up to revive their reality TV careers with a new spinoff, Cartwright noted that taking a break from the spotlight was good for their marriage.

“Jax was kind of going through this phase where he was getting a lot of anxiety and stuff and I was too,” she shared. “It can be tough to have everything judged and you know, have to relive things years later and or you know, months later, whenever it airs.”

Carwright continued: “So, we look back now and Jax’s always like, ‘I took a lot of things for granted. I can look back and learn from my mistakes and, like, grow from there.’ I feel like us having that break, especially going through COVID, being pregnant, postpartum, all of that stuff, I’m so glad I didn’t have to deal with that on-camera.”