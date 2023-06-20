Faith Stowers has started a GoFundMe to help handle her legal fees as she allegedly gears up to sue Stassi Schroeder.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed that Stowers, 34, added a link to the crowdfunding website on Sunday, June 18. Stowers, who has a goal of $20,000, detailed her decision to take Schroeder, also 34, to court.

“As you may know I was former cast member on a television series called Vanderpump Rules. During my time there I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms,” Stowers wrote on the GoFundMe page. “These two women used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at very sad time in my life and the Country. During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from.”

Stowers addressed her decision to take Schroeder to court, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “I believe Stassi hasn’t learned from her mistakes and is still alleging in her book that I have committed a felony. This is harmful to my career and to my family. Enough is enough. I found an amazing legal team and we are seeking assistance from supporters that also stand against bullying and racial divide to once and for all end this matter.”

The reality stars originally made headlines in 2020 when Us confirmed that Schroeder and Doute, 40, were axed from Vanderpump Rules after Stowers — who was the only Black cast member during her stint on the show from 2015 to 2017 — claimed that the women had wrongfully called the police on her years prior.

In response to Schroeder and Doute’s exits, a spokesperson for Stowers told Us that she supported the network’s decision. “Faith has nothing but love for her previous costars and wishes them health and happiness,” the rep said in December 2020.

Schroeder later addressed the “huge” mistakes that led to her departure from Bravo. “Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” she wrote in her 2022 memoir, Off With My Head. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Stowers, for her part, referenced Schroeder’s book while requesting financial aid. (She has raised $700 since creating the GoFundMe earlier this week.)

“Since Kristen’s accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written a NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family,” the former SUR waitress continued. “I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice. Thank you for your support always. And thank you all for standing up against bullies and racial division.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Schroeder and Stowers for comment.