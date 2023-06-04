Ready for a reality TV return? Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, have been having fun recapping Vanderpump Rules so much that they might be ready to rejoin the SURvers on set.

“We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” Cartwright, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Cupshe’s BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection. “Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage ‘cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again.”

The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums announced in April that they would provide commentary for episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10, where they recapped the show’s drama for Peacock subscribers. Their Watch With miniseries for the streaming platform debuted one month after they made a triumphant return to Andy Cohen’s WWHL Clubhouse, announcing their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

Taylor, 43, was one of the OG SURvers on Vanderpump Rules when it premiered on Bravo in 2013. During his tenure on the show, he notably dated fellow alum Stassi Schroeder before eventually moving on with Cartwright. The married couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — confirmed one year later that they were leaving the show amid the Kentucky native’s pregnancy with son Cruz, now 2.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” the former bartender wrote via Instagram at the time. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything.”

After leaving Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright found that their marriage has “100 percent” gotten stronger.

“Jax was kind of going through this phase where he was getting a lot of anxiety and stuff and I was too,” she recently told Us of their reality TV experiences. “It can be tough to have everything judged and you know, have to relive things years later and or you know, months later, whenever it airs.”

She added: “So, we look back now and Jax’s always like, ‘I took a lot of things for granted. I can look back and learn from my mistakes and, like, grow from there.’ I feel like us having that break, especially going through COVID, being pregnant, postpartum, all of that stuff, I’m so glad I didn’t have to deal with that on-camera.”

While the twosome admittedly do have the “itch” to return to the California-based reality TV show, Cartwright remained coy about future production. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” she told Us with a laugh.

The Bravo alum did not reveal additional detail about her reality TV future, but she is staying busy in style. Cartwright teamed up with Chanel Iman and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) to celebrate Cupshe’s eighth birthday collection. The BeMe line features 56 swim styles and 20 cover-up designs to accommodate a diverse array of tastes.

“I’ve always loved Cupshe’s bathing suits and their brand. I’ve always been a fan, so, it’s just been really fun,” Cartwright told Us of the offerings, which range in size from XS to 3X. “I love the suits that they look amazing on every single body type. That’s something that was like really big for me.”

Cartwright, El Moussa, 35, and the supermodel, 32, also united for a photo shoot, which highlighted Cupshe’s dedication to highlighting diverse women who inspire women to exude confidence.

“They were so, so nice,” Cartwright gushed. “We talked about how many kids we had, you know, Heather has a little boy, Chanel has little girls and you know, we were just like talking about the difference and those kind of things. It was just really fun and I loved that Chanel had her baby bump for the photos. Like, it just was so, so beautiful.”

The Selling Sunset star welcomed son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa — who also shares two children with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) — in January. Iman, for her part, is currently expecting a child with fiancé Davon Godchaux, which will be her third. She also coparents daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, with ex-husband Sterling Shepard.

