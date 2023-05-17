Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux's Relationship Timeline

From Coachella to children! Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux have done it all in their whirlwind romance.

The model and the NFL star went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2022, three months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Iman and her then-husband, Sterling Shepard, split after six years together. The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who shares two daughters with the New York Giants star, quietly filed for divorce from Shepard in June 2021.

As for her Coachella outing with Godchaux, the duo “were cuddled up in the cabanas at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group’s pop-up, watching the performances both days of the festival,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time. The couple also shared multiple romantic pictures from the music festival, with the New England Patriots defensive tackle commenting, “I love you ❤️🤞🏾👅,” on Iman’s sweet uploads.

The twosome quickly — and seamlessly — blended their families together. Iman shares daughters Cali, born in 2018, and Cassie, born in 2019. Godchaux, for his part, is father of son Davon Godchaux II, whom he welcomed in 2016 in a previous relationship. As their relationship progressed throughout summer 2022, Iman and the athlete took all three of their children on multiple vacations together.

In June 2022, the Atlanta native exclusively told Us that not only was she “happy” with Godchaux — she and Shepard were also coparenting smoothly.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m all about just a positive mindset and staying connected with people and trying to just work out everything,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “Like, I’m a people person so it’s not very difficult for me to coparent at all.”

Eleven months later, Iman revealed that she and Godchaux are expecting a baby of their own.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽,” she gushed via Instagram in May 2023 alongside a slideshow of photos from the couple’s maternity shoot.

“God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽,” Iman captioned a particularly adorable shot of Godchaux kissing her baby bump.

Later that month, the pair revealed that they are expecting a girl.

“The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise 👼🏽🎉🎀,” Iman captioned a video of her family shooting pink confetti out of party cannons.

Keep scrolling to see Iman and Godchaux’s relationship timeline: