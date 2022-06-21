Boss babe! Chanel Iman has found her rhythm coparenting with estranged-husband Sterling Shepard while balancing her career and new romance with Davon Godchaux.

“I’m all about just a positive mindset and staying connected with people and trying to just work out everything,” the 31-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 21, about raising her and Shepard’s two daughters. “Like, I’m a people person so it’s not very difficult for me to coparent at all.”

Iman married the New Your Giants player, 29, in March 2018. Five months later, the pair welcomed their first child, Cali. The twosome expanded their family again in December 2019 when Cassie was born. Us broke the news in January that the duo had filed for divorce in June 2021 after quietly separating.

The model, who has partnered with Marshalls for their Summer Closet Sweepstakes, noted that her days are now centered around furthering her career and catering to her little ones.

“I’m quite busy with work and trying to balance motherhood,” Iman told Us on Tuesday, sharing that her style has evolved as a result of her busy schedule. “I always feel like I’m always looking for something that’s very stylish but very comfortable at the same time. That definitely makes your day a lot better when you’re wearing something comfortable, but you look good and you feel good in it.”

The Georgia native’s jam-packed calendar, however, hasn’t put a damper on her relationship with Godchaux, 27. Iman and the New England Patriots athlete went public with their romance in April while attending Coachella.

“I’m happy,” Iman said of the new relationship and her overall vibe for summertime. “I think you know whatever makes you look good, makes you feel good. So that’s pretty much my attitude is just having confidence no matter what I wear and feeling good in my own skin.”

The mother of two might be in a good place romance-wise, but when it comes to a possible second marriage, Iman told Us she has other things on her mind.

“Fashion is my love so that’s really where my focus is,” she confessed, pointing to her partnership with Marshalls as one of the things she’s most looking forward to right now: “I’m super excited to be partnering to give a lucky winner a chance to make Marshalls their summer closet.”

The Victoria’s Secret model added: “What I love about our partnership is I love working with a brand that I love very much. I’ve been shopping at Marshalls since I was a child so now that I’m a mother of two, I shop at Marshalls for my kids and the whole family.”

Iman told Us that all fans have to do is post a “really fun picture” in their “favorite summer look” on Instagram for a chance to win the summer closet grand prize, which includes Marshalls’ gift cards totaling $14,000. Fashionistas must use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #Sweepstakes and tag Marshalls to enter.

The sweepstakes runs for one week from Tuesday, June 21, to Tuesday, June 28. For more information, click here.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

